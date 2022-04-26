× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan and Swedish firms target new trade deals at forum

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | Apr 26th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | April 26th 2022
BUSINESS
Kenyan Ambassador to Sweden Diana Kiambuthi. [File, Standard]

Kenyan and Swedish firms will this week explore ways to grow trade and investments between the two countries at a business and investment forum in Nairobi.

Kenyan Ambassador to Sweden Diana Kiambuthi said the forum, which runs between tomorrow and Thursday, would look into ways to grow investments and trade, particularly in the ICT sector.

The Swedish firms, she noted, are keen on working with the huge pool of talent in the Kenyan ICT sector. The forum, which has been organised by the Swedish East Africa Chamber of Commerce (Sweacc), is themed “digitisation for social-economic development.”

“We thought it is relevant because of the economic activities that are taking place in the region that are aligned with ICT,” she said.

“We have a huge youthful population and these are the people actively involved in the ICT sector, which is actually the case around the world. We have an opportunity to ensure that our youth are employed or self-employed. They can create SMEs that can grow to be big companies.”

READ MORE

“A major challenge for start-ups in Kenya has been financing. One of the sessions at the event will be on financing and we could be able to enable them to figure out to get financing and in their ideas off ground.”

Ms Kiambuthi added that there is huge interest among Swedish firms in the local technology sector.

“The companies are attracted by our young developers and are looking for avenues to tap into this talent,” she said.

The investment forum is in its tenth year.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Weakening shilling to hit expressway users in the pocket
The Transport Ministry has in the past told Parliament the road will generate Sh302 billion over the period CRBC will operate the road.
NCBA Bank pumps over Sh2b into its regional subsidiaries
Tanzania topped with Sh978 million in fresh investment, which was a rise from the Sh300 million that NCBA had invested in 2020.

MOST READ

Kibaki's legacy looms large in infrastructure
Kibaki's legacy looms large in infrastructure

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Big ask for new investors in ending microlenders' streak of losses

By Patrick Alushula | 47 minutes ago

Big ask for new investors in ending microlenders' streak of losses
Yes, Africa too has a lot to teach the world about technology

By Jack Ngare | 47 minutes ago

Yes, Africa too has a lot to teach the world about technology
Forest farming raises farmers' incomes, cuts deforestation

By Reuters | 47 minutes ago

Forest farming raises farmers' incomes, cuts deforestation
NCBA Bank pumps over Sh2b into its regional subsidiaries

By Patrick Alushula | 47 minutes ago

NCBA Bank pumps over Sh2b into its regional subsidiaries
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC