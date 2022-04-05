Fairmont The Norfolk reopens its doors after 2 years

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Country General Manager Mehdi Morad (right) with Elizabeth Kamuyu (sales) and Chris Onyango, the Head Bell Captain. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

One of Nairobi’s iconic hotels, Fairmont The Norfolk has reopened its door for business after closing down for about two years

The hotel, which had sent home all its employees in the wake of the pandemic following payment and salary settlement disagreement has recalled all its staff.

“Norfolk is back, and is back higher and better compared to where we were before,” said Mr Mehdi Morad, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Country General Manager.

Speaking at the press briefing in Nairobi yesterday, Morad noted that the reopening has been accompanied by a redesign of their premises.

“When Covid came, people were not travelling to Kenya and Norfolk which has been mostly an international destination was affected, but right now we want to focus on the reopening and finish the renovations,” he said.

The hotel that has been in business for over 100 years, is working to ensure it protects its history according to Morad.

Its subsidiary Fairmont Mara Safari Club reopened its doors last year for the last migration season, and the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari club will open its doors by end of May or early June.

“Fairmont Mara is doing great for the moment, the big season for us is from June to October.”

Morad said that everything in the hotel has been handcrafted in Kenya. Besides The Norfolk, Radisson Blu is another hotel to shut down due to Covid.

Covid 19 Time Series

Share this story