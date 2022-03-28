EPRA's statement on shortage of fuel in the country

EPRA responds to fuel shortage reports in some parts of the Country [Twitter]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says the shortage of fuel in some parts of the Country has been occasioned by unprecedented logistical constraints.

EPRA's response was prompted by reports that parts of North Rift and Western Kenya were undergoing a shortage of fuel.

In a statement on Monday, the authority assured the public that there was enough fuel supplies in the country.

"EPRA together with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, oil marketers and other sector stakeholders have resolved the issues affecting supply and are working towards the restoration of normalcy across the Country.

"... there should be no cause to panic," reads EPRA's statement.

Earlier, the Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (POAK) says it has been experiencing a tough wholesale market and grappled with unrealistic prices and artificial shortages.

"Things have gotten worse with the pressures of conflict in Ukraine among other factors pushing the global prices through the roof. Our retail prices are guided by EPRA which sets wholesale and retail prices every month and it is a crime to retail beyond the price they stipulate."

"Unfortunately, we are no longer able to sustain this. We hope our government can see ways to save our businesses so that we can continue bringing this service to you," POAK said in a statement.

The Association has since welcomed EPRA's prompt response saying it would have become a supply crisis if the regulator failed to sort it out.

