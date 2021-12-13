× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KenGen to inject 83 extra megawatts to the national grid

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | December 13th 2021

Olkaria geothermal power plant, Naivasha. [Courtesy]

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) will pump an extra 83MW of geothermal power into the national grid by January 2022.

KenGen CEO Rebecca Miano said works on the Olkaria I unit 6 are at an advanced stage as part of plans to replace thermal power with green energy.

Speaking over the weekend after a visit to Olkaria, Naivasha, Miano said the plant would help push down the cost of electricity.

“We are at an advanced stage of construction of 83MW Olkaria I unit 6 and we expect this to be added to the grid between now and early next year,” she said.

 Jerotich Seii: I'm not an activist but an active citizen who means well for our country

 Cost of electricity to reduce by 15 per cent this month

 KenGen's five-year penalties to Kenya Power rise to Sh4 billion

 Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm

Miano expressed KenGen’s commitment to delivering on its energy generation mandate to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity through renewable energy. She said the company is accelerating the deployment of renewable energy sources such as hydro, geothermal, wind and solar.

“KenGen is committed to ensuring a steady and reliable supply of competitively priced electric energy to support Kenya’s economy,” she said.

Energy CS Monica Juma lauded KenGen for its global leadership in the field of renewable energy, as was demonstrated during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Energy CS Monica Juma. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Juma urged KenGen to ensure a reliable supply of power while underscoring the link between energy and dignity for humanity.

She said the Government had launched a campaign to ensure that all Kenyans use clean energy by 2028 to help conserve the environment.

Juma said renewable energy is the preferred option for Kenya, adding that this would also help attract foreign investments in Kenya’s energy sector.

“It is always a befitting moment to witness the recognition that Kenya continues to receive for promoting the generation of clean and renewable energy,” she said.

KenGen Chairman, General (rtd) Samson Mwathethe reiterated their commitment to clean energy deployment and thanked the government and development partners for their support in the delivery of power projects.

“The Board will continue to work with the Government and other stakeholders in the energy and development sectors to ensure we grow Kenya’s energy capacity,” he said.

Cost of construction drops by over 300 per cent in the last four years
This has been attributed to advancement in technology that has made work much easier.
Youth seek merger of affirmative action funds
In 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta set up a PTPR to interrogate the policies on the management and governance of Kenya’s parastatals.

