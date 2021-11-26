× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Erastus Omolo appointed to Crowe Global Board of Directors

BUSINESS
By Mike Kihaki | November 26th 2021

Newly appointed member of Crowe Global Board of Directors Erastus Kwaka Omollo. [Courtesy, Standard]

Managing Partner of Crowe Erastus &Co Kenya, Erastus Kwaka Omolo, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Crowe Global.

In a statement posted on the firm’s website on Friday, Erastus’s appointment for a two-year period will begin immediately.

Crowe Global Chief executive David Mellor while sending out the statement on Erastus’s new role said his addition will help the company achieve its vision and core purpose.

“The Board of Directors plays an essential role in guiding network strategy to achieve our vision and core purpose of being trusted advisers who care,” he said.

READ MORE

 Shujaa to renew rivalry with Fiji in Dubai 7s Quarterfinals

 Varsity in trouble over banner linking rape to indecent dressing

  Kenya Sevens edge Spain to bag first win at Dubai 7s

 President Uhuru presides over cadets commissioning parade

Mellor said the appointment of Erastus and Filipa Correia, International Liasion Partner (Italy) will provide an invaluable wealth of experience and local knowledge to support future growth.

“During this time of unprecedented volatility, the board’s wealth of experience and local knowledge is invaluable to support sustainable future growth,” said Mellor.

Erastus brings to the board two decades of vast experience in providing consultancy services for corporate and individual clients in the None-Profit-making sector.

He will provide beyond par experience and technical expertise in matters relating to taxation through his work at Crowe Erastus, Kenya.

Erastus holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the University of Nairobi and an MBA in Strategic Management from Strathmore University.

A Certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), he has several recognitions which include Commendation Award for distinguished service to the Accounting Profession in Kenya and Certified Forensic Investigation Professional (CFIP).

He also boasts of a wealth of knowledge on Tax legislation and strategic approaches to compliance with Kenyan Law and is a member of numerous community and professional organisations.

Crowe Global, one of the largest accounting networks in the world, operates in 146 countries worldwide.

RELATED VIDEOS

Has Kenya gotten devolution, right? Is it time for an adjustment or Should the country soldier on?

Reigning champion Carl Tundo registers 4th win of the season after victory in Thika Rally

Wazalendo Hockey team ready for the Africa cup of club champions in Ghana

Share this story
The ABC of the Laikipia infrastructure bond
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Labour CS Chelugui, Atwoli differ on the plight of workers abroad
Labour CS Chelugui, Atwoli differ on the plight of workers abroad

NEWS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The ABC of the Laikipia infrastructure bond

By Ndiritu Muriithi | 2 hours ago

The ABC of the Laikipia infrastructure bond
How to get promoted at work

By Tony Mutugi | 13 hours ago

How to get promoted at work
Auditor General flags KenGen’s Sh95b outlay on stalled projects

By Patrick Alushula | 19 hours ago

Auditor General flags KenGen’s Sh95b outlay on stalled projects
Procurement law change could fuel graft, say suppliers

By Frankline Sunday | 20 hours ago

Procurement law change could fuel graft, say suppliers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC