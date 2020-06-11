× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ICT chief executive Getao leaves as CS Mucheru picks Ronoh

BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga and Moses Nyamori | September 28th 2021

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed Kipronoh Ronoh (pictured) as ICT Authority acting CEO ahead of Katherine Getao’s exit in November after her three-year term ends.

“Dr Ronoh has been appointed CEO on an acting capacity to replace Dr Katherine Getao who is proceeding on terminal leave,” said Mucheru in his appointment letter.

Ronoh has been the Director for Programmes and Standards at the Authority and has also been credited for the rollout of the government's National Back Bone Fibre Optic infrastructure.

The appointment comes at a time when there is a heightened ICT investment globally in major sectors of the economy to spur growth.

Several government institutions have also invested in ICT to enhance services.

As the Director for Programmes & Standards, the ICT guru has been in charge of the directorate mandated to enforce compliance with ICT Standards.

The docket is also tasked with implementing critical national ICT programmes and projects.

He previously served as the head of MIS at the Kenya Post & Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC), Gilgil Telcoms Industries, Head of ICT and Quality Management System at Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Head of ICT at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

He has also served as the Deputy Head of ICT at Agricultural Finance Corporation among others.

Getao served as the ICT Secretary at the Ministry of ICT. She has also held other senior appointments in government such as ICT Secretary, e-Government at the Presidency and also served in the United Nations as a member of the Group of Governmental Experts on Security in the context of ICT.

Among the key contributions, Getao brought to the government is spearheading the Huduma Kenya Initiative that brought a raft of government services close to citizens.

In addition, as ICT Secretary, Dr. Getao spearheaded efforts that saw government integrate the ICT into public service delivery and the realization of Vision 2030. Those efforts transformed access to government services by citizens, especially in the rural areas.

Some of the projects include the cable from Eldoret to Nadapal.

Speaking in July during an inspection tour of the project, Getao said the cable will enhance internet connectivity in the region.

She also noted the existing National Optic Fibre Backbone (NOFBI) project has seen many government offices enjoy efficient online services.

Getao played a critical role during the formation of the ICT Authority in 2013 where she provided expert advice on strategic planning, a role that saw three entities merge into one Authority in a seamless transition process.

She was a researcher, policymaker, expert in ICT for education, project management in an ICT environment, among others.

Getao took over from John Sergon who had retired from the public service.

