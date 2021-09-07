× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Economic survey 2021 set for release

BUSINESS
By Grace N'gan'ga | September 7th 2021

The report will reveal the extent of damage to the economy and the jobs market by effects of Covid-19. [Courtesy]

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will tomorrow release the data capturing performance of the economy and the jobs market after a five months delay.

KNBS director-general Macdonald Obudho yesterday said that the official statistics including the Annual Economic Survey 2021, Leading Economic Indicators report, the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (QGDP) report, quarterly jobs report and other official statistics will be released.

The report is supposed to be released on April 29 every year.

The economic survey report is an annual publication prepared by the KNBS that provides socio-economic information covering five years.

READ MORE

 Expensive airtime and cooking gas push up the cost of living in July

 Kenya ranks high in inequality among African peers - report

 Why there is no need to worry about population increase

 Women now on top in the changing jobs market

Mr Obudho was taken to task over delay to release the report when he appeared before Public Investment Committee (PIC).

The committee chaired by Mvita MP Mvita Abdulswamad Nassir was responding to concerns raised by Garissa MP Aden Duale who wanted to know the status of the report.

Duale said KNBS had breached provisions of the Statistics Act and the Constitution by either delaying or refusing to release the reports.

"The bureau has persistently delayed releasing the leading economic indicators and although the report was due in February, it is yet to be published,” he told Parliament.

Obudho however attributed the delay to the late submission of data by some respondents in economic sectors.

He argued that some stakeholders were not content with the figures at the time and wanted the survey to be repeated.

"In March, the survey was done and completed, we shared our findings but it appeared that there were some errors that were not taken care of and that had to be corrected," he said.

He said KNBS worked with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund which provided a number of Missions to look at what the bureau was doing.

“When we shared findings, there was a feeling there were sectors that were not taken care of. Because of what happened in March, we were told to relook into our work by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA),” Mr Obudho said.

He said stakeholders including CBK, KRA, KIPPRA, World Bank, and IMF have given the KNBS findings a clean bill of health and the Economic Survey 2021 will be released on Wednesday.

The report will reveal the extent of damage to the economy and the jobs market by effects of Covid-19.

RELATED VIDEOS

KIPPRA lays out economic recovery plan, enhancing the delivery of the big four agenda

Water Boost: World bank gives a grant of Ksh 32 million to boost water supply to Murang'a residents

Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS

Share this story
Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer
Tana plans to acquire 55.9 per cent shareholding in Furniture Palace.
NCPB to pay Sh3,700 for a bag of wheat
The National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture led the negotiations with the government and millers

MOST READ

How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress
How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress

OPINION

By Lennox Mugambi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports

By Dominic Omondi | 24 minutes ago

Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports
Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer

By Macharia Kamau | 24 minutes ago

Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer
NCPB to pay Sh3,700 for a bag of wheat

By Titus Too | 24 minutes ago

NCPB to pay Sh3,700 for a bag of wheat
Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns

By Wainaina Wambu | 24 minutes ago

Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC