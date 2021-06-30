NSE sets up how-to manual for ESG topics
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga | June 30th 2021
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has put together an ESG disclosures guidance manual for application by listed companies and any other company that would like to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) into its strategies and report on its performance.
The project is supported by the global reporting initiative, a statement from NSE said.
The manual is a "how-to" document that guides on how to identify material ESG topics, how to measure materiality of ESG topics, how to integrate ESG into strategy, and how to report on ESG performance, using an approach that meets international standards on sustainability reporting.
The move was informed by the fact that interest by investors and other corporate stakeholders in ESG matters has surged in the recent past.
NSE said the modern investor in the capital markets is more discerning and demanding more disclosure from listed companies.
"The Covid-19 pandemic, global environmental and social crises, the transition to renewable resources, and renewed focus on human rights practices has intensified the need and drive for ESG disclosures by corporates."
The manual is expected to help listed companies to address the shift in the assessment of corporate performance to a more wholistic view on both financial and non-financial performance.
To facilitate this assessment, listed companies would need to disclose both financial and non-financial performance metrics to an increasingly diverse set of stakeholders keen to understand the wider economic, social and environmental impacts the companies have on society while in pursuit of shareholder value.
"We invite stakeholders and the public to submit comments on the proposed ESG disclosure guidance manual available under the Market Regulations section on www.nse.co.ke."
Comments should be submitted to [email protected] by July 30.
