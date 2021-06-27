× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bank expands initiative for women in business

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | June 27th 2021

Ayona Trimnell said Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment through financing. [Courtesy]

A multinational bank has unveiled the third edition of a programme that aims to boost women in business.

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa programme by Nigeria’s Access Bank is designed to increase access to finance for female-owned businesses and includes business training and mentoring.

Ayona Trimnell, Group Head W Initiative said Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment through financing, capacity building and creating networking opportunities.

“We launched the first Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton initiative in 2019 in line with our value proposition to be the number one bank of choice for women in Nigeria, and we have received over 100,000 applications over the last two years,” she said at the launch of the initiative.

READ MORE

 New M-PESA App game changer for Safaricom users

 Growing up during a war - South Sudanese Marial Dongrin Ater

 Loan defaults by SMEs double in three years over Covid measures

 Gulf African Bank Managing Director on weathering pandemic

In 2020, despite the pandemic, the bank was able to expand the programme to female entrepreneurs across seven countries with three winners emerging from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Zambia out of 50 finalists.

“This year, we are making the programme bigger and better by increasing the numbers to 100 women entrepreneurs who will emerge as finalists,” Ms Trimnell said.

“The programme will also be opening up in nine African countries – Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Mozambique, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and the Gambia.”

The 2021 edition ends on August 13. 

RELATED VIDEOS

World Economic Forum sights Digital banking as Africas future

STATE OF THE NATION: In-depth analysis of the Banking Sector in Kenya, 14th April 2016

CBK launches facility to any bank or microfinance institution facing liquidity issues

Share this story
We need to build a resilient MSME sector to create jobs
MSMEs are vital in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG Eight on decent work and economic growth
Why education losing shine among the youth
Joblessness has spawned a thriving alcohol industry that has hooked mostly young men.

MOST READ

Online classes great for university students but it has not been all rosy
Online classes great for university students but it has not been all rosy

WORK LIFE

By Saturday Standard Team

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
We need to build a resilient MSME sector to create jobs

By Tirus Mwithiga | 5 hours ago

We need to build a resilient MSME sector to create jobs
Why you should file your tax returns on time

By Rispah Simiyu | 5 hours ago

Why you should file your tax returns on time
Three lessons brands can learn from social media influencer Elsa Majimbo

By Standard Reporter | 12 hours ago

Three lessons brands can learn from social media influencer Elsa Majimbo
Why education losing shine among the youth

By XN Iraki | 14 hours ago

Why education losing shine among the youth
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC