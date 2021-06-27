Bank expands initiative for women in business
June 27th 2021
A multinational bank has unveiled the third edition of a programme that aims to boost women in business.
The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa programme by Nigeria’s Access Bank is designed to increase access to finance for female-owned businesses and includes business training and mentoring.
Ayona Trimnell, Group Head W Initiative said Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment through financing, capacity building and creating networking opportunities.
“We launched the first Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton initiative in 2019 in line with our value proposition to be the number one bank of choice for women in Nigeria, and we have received over 100,000 applications over the last two years,” she said at the launch of the initiative.
In 2020, despite the pandemic, the bank was able to expand the programme to female entrepreneurs across seven countries with three winners emerging from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Zambia out of 50 finalists.
“This year, we are making the programme bigger and better by increasing the numbers to 100 women entrepreneurs who will emerge as finalists,” Ms Trimnell said.
“The programme will also be opening up in nine African countries – Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Mozambique, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and the Gambia.”
The 2021 edition ends on August 13.
