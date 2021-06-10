× Business MONEY AND MARKET BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Blog: Treasury CS Ukur Yatani unveils Sh3.6 trillion 2021/22 Budget

BUSINESS
By Fredrick Obura | June 10th 2021
Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. [Courtesy]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will today afternoon present the Sh3.6 trillion budget to a nation crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second budget since the onset of the pandemic, the last full year for President Uhuru Kenyatta and the most uninspiring with no answers for the current tough times.

Kenyans will be waiting for reassurance that the stringent measures put in place to contain the invisible enemy, as coronavirus disease has come to be known, are paying fruit.

Yatani will be pleading with taxpayers to freely pay their taxes to fund new measures to consolidate the economic gains made since March 2020.

The Exchequer has set itself an arduous target of collecting more than a trillion shillings in taxes by the end of June next year. This is very ambitious given the fact that the taxman has been missing targets.

He will also need to assuage public fears over the growing debt burden to allow him to borrow close to Sh1.6 trillion so as to plug a budget hole that will be left due to total spending exceeding total tax collection

 Budget: Covid-19 vaccines underfunded, masks to be taxed

 Kazi Mtaani, vaccines get more money as colleges' kitty slashed

 Kazi Mtaani, MoH get more money as universities' kitty slashed

 Budget reading: Four Nairobi roads closed

Highlights

2.20PM: CS Ukur Yatani arrives at the Parliament building, joins Peter Munya and select members of Parliament for a photo session.

2.10PM: National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani makes his way to the Parliament.

What to expect in the budget and why it will be a tough balancing act for the National Treasury CS

PWC calls for adoption of expanded budget for the Kenyan public

Government promise to resettle IDPs

Kazi Mtaani, MoH get more money as universities’ kitty slashed
Yatani explained that this was occasioned by low income owing to the negative effects of Covid-19 which saw the institutions close in 2020.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Keep your expensive houses: Culprits?
Keep your expensive houses: Culprits?

REAL ESTATE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
Kazi Mtaani, MoH get more money as universities’ kitty slashed

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Kazi Mtaani, MoH get more money as universities’ kitty slashed
Cry of Kenyans thrown out of jobs due to Covid-19

By Fredrick Obura | 2 hours ago

Cry of Kenyans thrown out of jobs due to Covid-19
Seal tax leakages instead of raising taxes, Mbadi tells KRA

By Mireri Junior | 3 hours ago

Seal tax leakages instead of raising taxes, Mbadi tells KRA
Twelve things Sh1 trillion can do

By Rose Kwamboka | 3 hours ago

Twelve things Sh1 trillion can do
