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KTN’s news anchor Herman Kamariki has been named Outstanding Investigative Journalist of the Year 2026 at the Jamhuri Kenya Leadership Awards.

The award ceremony, held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, brought together individuals recognised for their outstanding contributions and leadership across various sectors, including journalism.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kamariki, who doubles up as an investigative reporter, thanked the organisers for recognising his work and dedication to journalism.

He dedicated the accolade to Standard Media Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, whom he described as a mentor and a key figure in his professional journey.

Kamariki said Kiprotich had played a significant role in shaping his career and creating opportunities that have contributed to his growth in the media industry.

He described the recognition as one of the biggest awards he has received since joining the media industry, reflecting on his journey through Royal Media Services, where he worked as a radio reporter, presenter and social media manager.

Kamariki joined Standard Media Group in August 2025 and currently serves as a KTN News anchor and reporter.

At KTN, Kamariki is associated with two weekly current affairs programmes: Shoka La KTN, which airs every Friday at 7pm, and Face the Facts, broadcast at 9pm.

The programmes focus on politics, accountability and interrogating those in positions of power.

He has also gained recognition for his investigative reporting, including his widely discussed Homa Bay County exposé dubbed the 'Bloody Hands' dossier, which sparked public debate and drew national attention.

Over the years, Kamariki has produced several other investigative reports, focusing on accountability, governance and issues affecting ordinary Kenyans.