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Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pius Mwendwa.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has confirmed Pius Mwendwa as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ending his seven-month stint as acting head of the State corporation.

The appointment was approved by the company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on November 26, 2026, and took effect immediately.

Mwendwa has been serving as Acting Managing Director since April 8, 2026, following his elevation from the company's finance department.

In a public announcement dated November 26, the board said it was confident that Mwendwa's experience and understanding of the company would help drive its growth agenda.

"The Board is confident that Mr. Mwendwa's extensive leadership experience, strong financial expertise and deep understanding of the Company will support the continued execution of the Company's growth strategy and drive operational excellence," the statement read.

Mwendwa joined KPC in August 2010 and has held several senior positions, including Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager and General Manager (Finance).

In these roles, he provided executive oversight of the Finance and Accounts, Revenue and Commercial Services, and ICT departments.

Before joining KPC, Mwendwa worked at Nation Media Group for more than 10 years, where he rose to become Group Management Accountant.

He holds a Master of Commerce (Finance Option) from Strathmore University and a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.