In Nairobi, bankers keep pointing to Nigeria's Global Standing Instruction as the answer to bad loans. Introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in July 2020, it lets a bank recover a defaulter's debt from money held at any other participating bank, with accounts linked through the bank verification number and the national identification number.
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