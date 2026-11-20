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Standard Chartered Bank Kenya’s balance sheet remains robust, growing by 18 per cent. [File, Standard]

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya (StanChart Kenya) recorded a 7.39 per cent rise in net profit for the first nine months of 2026, reaching Sh10.51 billion, as the lender benefited from strong non-funded income despite a sharp drop in interest earnings.

The Group’s profit after tax, climbed from Sh9.79 billion a year earlier, according to its financial statements released on Thursday.

The performance was highly driven by a 22 per cent surge in non-interest income, which rose to Sh12.39 billion from Sh10.16 billion, buoyed by strong momentum in Wealth Solutions and Markets, said the lender.

This offset an 18 per cent decline in net interest income, which fell to Sh18.17 billion, reflecting margin compression in a low interest rate environment.

Consequently, total operating income for the period declined by six per cent to Sh30.56 billion, down from Sh32.43 billion in the same period of 2025.

The bank noted that the drop in funded income was partially offset by volume growth, while non-funded income provided a crucial buffer against the shrinking net interest margin.

A significant drop in loan loss provisions also supported the bottom line. Impairment charges fell 62 per cent to Sh670 million, down from Sh1.74 billion, driven by successful recovery efforts and continued improvement in asset quality. The non-performing loan ratio improved by 130 basis points to 4.7 per cent.

Operating expenses were trimmed by 14 per cent to Sh15.03 billion, as the bank maintained a disciplined cost management strategy, supporting the bottom line.

StanChart Kenya is the latest Tier 1 lender to announce its results for the period at a time when other tier one banks have emerged as an oasis of profitability in a broader economy still grappling with rising inflationary pressures and global uncertainty.

The bank’s balance sheet remains robust, growing by 18 per cent, with net loans and advances to customers up 16 per cent to Sh179.6 billion, and customer deposits increasing 18 per cent to Sh335 billion. Its total capital ratio stood strong at 18.1 per cent, well above the regulatory minimum of 14.5 per cent.

“We remain confident in our strategy and the resilience of our people as we continue to support our clients and deliver sustainable growth,” said Chief Executive Officer and Head of Coverage Birju Sanghrajka.