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The hidden cost of climate change on food markets

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Nov. 4, 2026
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Jane Njoki a trader with her produce at Kawangware market. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

A lot of investment and effort directed towards climate change adaptation and mitigation focuses on the farm level.

Yet, the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events and heat stress affect not only farmers and agricultural production but also every stage of the food supply chain.

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Related Topics

Climate Change Food Security Food Markets Food Supply Chain
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