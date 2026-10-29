Africa's digital farming sector scrambles for funding as donor support shrinks

Africa’s digital agriculture sector is under pressure to attract private investment and develop sustainable business models as tightening donor funding threatens the continuity of technology-driven services targeting smallholder farmers.
Industry leaders say the sector must move beyond donor-dependent projects and build commercially viable solutions that can continue delivering agricultural information, financial services and market access after programme funding ends.
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