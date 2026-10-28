Safaricom sustainability efforts create Sh1.25tr societal value

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Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, and PS Festus Ng’eno during the launch of the 2026 Safaricom Sustainable Business Report at the telco’s offices in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Sustainability activities by Safaricom created a total value of Sh1.247 trillion for society in Kenya during its financial year 2026.

The value, the telco said, reflects its wider contribution to the economy and society through its operations, digital and financial services, infrastructure investment, employment and livelihoods supported across its ecosystem, as well as investment in communities.

At the same time, the telco announced it dismissed 118 employees in fraud–related cases, while it sponsored the planting of over 600,000 trees, bringing the cumulative total to three million so far since the inception of its tree planting drive.

Its Foundations reached more than 4.4 million people, with social value created by M-Pesa estimated at Sh478.1 billion.

This is according to the Safaricom Sustainable Business Report 2026, themed Rooted in Impact, Connecting the Future. Now in its 15th edition, it covers the financial year from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and was released on Tuesday in Nairobi.

The Sh1.25 trillion value is a 10 per cent increase from financial year 2025, with economic impact generated directly from its business activities amounting to Sh654 billion.

The ecosystem also sustained more than 1.4 million jobs, including an additional 70,000 jobs created.

Its contribution across the nine priority United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) scored a B+ under the Alexforbes Paragon SDG Impact Assessment.

Safaricom also received an A+ rating for SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 10 - Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals.

By going green through a decarbonisation pathway towards net-zero by 2050, the company saw more than 2,000 network sites run on solar, up from 1,432 the previous year.

This, even as carbon emissions under scope 1 and 2 (S1 and S2) for Safaricom Kenya increased by up to 9.1 per cent, Safaricom Ethiopia decreased by 31 per cent, and the entire group increased by 1 per cent.

In terms of inclusion, representation of persons with disabilities increased to 4 per cent of Safaricom’s workforce, from 3.6 per cent in financial year 2025, against a five per cent target.

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa said sustainability is embedded in the running of the business, serving its customers, and delivering on its purpose.

“For over two decades, our purpose has been clear: to transform lives. Our business decisions are guided by a simple question: how do we create meaningful and lasting impact for the people and communities we serve?” said Ndegwa.

“Sustainability enables us to bring purpose to life. It guides how we connect people through our network, expand digital and financial inclusion, support communities, protect the environment, and build trust with stakeholders. As we become Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company, the connection between sustainability and business strategy becomes even more important. For us, sustainability is not philanthropy; it is not a report we produce once a year.”

Ndegwa said sustainability for the company is about the choices they make every day, the value they create for customers, communities, and society, and that their principle remains simple; purpose before profit and reputation before revenue. He said for the first time, the telco transitioned its sustainability disclosure framework to a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) approach.

“That means looking not only at the impact Safaricom has on society and the environment, but also at how sustainability risks and opportunities affect the long-term value and resilience of our business,” said Ndegwa.