AI shopping forces Kenyan businesses to rethink how they compete

Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants are giving online shoppers new ways to compare prices across stores, check product availability and estimate delivery times without having to navigate multiple shopping apps.
For Kenyan businesses, AI could change how they compete for online customers. As the tools increasingly help consumers discover products and compare options, merchants may need to pay closer attention to the accuracy of their online listings, prices, stock information and delivery terms.
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