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Coast-based lawyer Jane Onyango. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

The High Court has declined to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from summoning, investigating and arresting a Coast-based lawyer linked to a dispute over the sale of Sh5 million land.

Justice Jairus Ngaah ruled that lawyer Jane Onyango had not shown that the DCI’s decision to investigate her, or to summon her for further questioning, was illegal, irrational or procedurally unfair, or driven by malice or an ulterior motive.

Onyango had sought orders of prohibition to restrain not only the DCI but any other investigative or prosecutorial body from arresting or charging her over the transaction. The judge said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who decides whether to charge, was not a party to the case, and the court would not bind bodies that had not been heard.

“More fundamentally, prohibition is directed at a decision that is about to be made unlawfully. There is no evidence that a decision to arrest or charge the Applicant has been made, or is imminent. The investigation is ongoing, and its outcome may well be that no charge is recommended against her,” said Justice Ngaah.

He said an order barring any future charge would pre-empt the DPP’s independent judgment under Article 157(10) of the Constitution and amount to an acquittal in advance of any accusation. The judge added that he would not have quashed the further summons even if it had been produced, because the investigating officer’s explanation for issuing it was reasonable and unrebutted.

“If a decision is ultimately made to charge the Applicant and she considers it unlawful, she will be at liberty to challenge it on the material then available,” he said.

Justice Ngaah also rejected the argument that police must give a person of interest written reasons and disclose evidence before every interview, saying this would be impractical and would compromise legitimate investigations. The fairness Article 47 requires at this stage, he said, is that the person knows the nature of the inquiry and is treated lawfully. Her rights as an arrested or accused person are protected by Articles 49 and 50.

Onyango drafted a land sale agreement dated August 24, 2022, between Rose Pape, the vendor, and Julius Nyodegi, Mirjam Gutow and Colletah Nyodegi. The vendor signed as administrator of the estate of Rose Mwasha Pape.

She told the court her role was limited to drafting and witnessing the agreement in her professional capacity, for a fee of Sh15,000 that was duly receipted. She said neither she nor her firm handled any client funds. The portion sold was a one-acre subdivision of a four-acre parcel, and the buyers knew the land was subject to succession, she said.

She said the matter was being handled by an associate, Ms Kanazi, as she had taken leave from practice to care for her ailing mother, whom she had just brought back from India after critical surgery.

Onyango argued that the vendor, not she, received the deposit and had admitted receiving the full Sh3 million and offered to refund it within 90 days. That, she said, showed the dispute was purely civil.

“The DCI’s attempt to criminalize a matter where the party directly involved has accepted responsibility is therefore irrational, ultra vires, and amounts to harassment of an innocent professional,” she said.

She said she honoured the first summons, produced documents and recorded a statement, but the DCI issued fresh summons on the same subject without new material. She challenged the summons dated April 3 and July 25, 2025.

“What has been presented to this Court is not a bona fide investigation but an attempt to criminalize professional conduct and to intimidate a member of the Bar for carrying out her lawful duties,” she said.