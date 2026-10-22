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East African summit targets skills gaps, cross-border employment

By David Njaaga | Oct. 22, 2026
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Philip Pande, chairperson of the East African Employability Summit Convening Committee, addresses the media alongside stakeholders during an engagement workshop at Daystar University’s Valley Road campus in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

East African stakeholders are seeking ways to improve skills recognition and labour mobility across the region ahead of the East African Employability Summit scheduled for November 11-12 in Nairobi.

The third edition of the summit will bring together government representatives, employers, universities, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions and development partners to discuss youth employment, skills development and cooperation between education institutions and industry.

The summit will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) under the theme ‘Skills without Borders: Accelerating Integration through Skills and Labour Mobility in East Africa’.

The organisers said a stakeholders’ engagement workshop held on Wednesday at Daystar University's Valley Road campus would help shape the summit programme.

Discussions will cover recognition of skills across borders, career readiness, workforce development, entrepreneurship and the alignment of training with labour market needs.

The meeting brought together representatives from government, employers, private-sector organisations, universities, TVET institutions, youth organisations and development partners.

The organisers said the summit would provide a platform for stakeholders to develop partnerships, share research and present solutions to employment challenges across East Africa.

Institutions will also have opportunities to showcase their programmes and innovations through exhibitions, programme sessions and other partnership initiatives.

The Uongozi Career Awards and Gala will take place on November 12 as part of the summit. The awards will recognise individuals, institutions and initiatives contributing to career development, employability and skills development in the region.

Philip Pande, chairperson of the summit's convening committee and executive director of Corporate Career Academy, said the event aimed to turn discussions into practical action.

“The Summit is intended not merely as a convening, but as a platform through which stakeholders can translate dialogue into policy, policy into partnerships, partnerships into action, and action into greater opportunities for East Africa’s people,” said Pande.

The convening committee has invited governments, employers, education and training institutions, professional associations, development partners and youth organisations to participate in the event.

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Related Topics

East African Employability Summit Labour Mobility Skills Development Uongozi Career Awards
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