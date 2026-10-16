SBM Bank posts Sh591m profit on 33pc income growth

Bhartesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of SBM Bank Kenya. [File, Standard]

SBM Bank Kenya profit after tax rose to Sh591 million in the nine months to September 30, 2026, driven by higher income from loans and transactions, a sharp drop in bad loans and slower cost growth.

The Kenyan subsidiary of Mauritius-based SBM Group said its total income jumped by more than a third (33 per cent) to Sh5.444 billion.