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SBM Bank posts Sh591m profit on 33pc income growth

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 16, 2026
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Bhartesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of SBM Bank Kenya. [File, Standard]

SBM Bank Kenya profit after tax rose to Sh591 million in the nine months to September 30, 2026, driven by higher income from loans and transactions, a sharp drop in bad loans and slower cost growth.

The Kenyan subsidiary of Mauritius-based SBM Group said its total income jumped by more than a third (33 per cent) to Sh5.444 billion.

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