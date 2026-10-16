SBM Bank posts Sh591m profit on 33pc income growth

SBM Bank Kenya profit after tax rose to Sh591 million in the nine months to September 30, 2026, driven by higher income from loans and transactions, a sharp drop in bad loans and slower cost growth.
The Kenyan subsidiary of Mauritius-based SBM Group said its total income jumped by more than a third (33 per cent) to Sh5.444 billion.
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