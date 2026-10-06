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How State blunders cost Kwale decade-long titanium boom

By Macharia Kamau | Oct. 6, 2026
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Australian firm Base Titanium's plant in Kwale County. [File, Standard]

The titanium mines in Kwale County, which were depleted in 2024 and are now in the process of being rehabilitated, are coming up again in national discussions on mining.

Following blunders by the government during the decade-long mining operations, the minerals appear to have done little for the local community.

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