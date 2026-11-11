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Kenyans want to see you united, Uhuru tells opposition leaders

By David Njaaga | Nov. 11, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the memorial service for Beatrice Wambui Muturi at PCEA Nairobi West Church in Lang'ata on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged opposition leaders to set aside their differences and unite, saying Kenyans want to see them work together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Uhuru made the appeal during a memorial service for his cousin, Beatrice Wambui Muturi, at PCEA Nairobi West Church in Lang'ata on Wednesday, November 11.

He was joined by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa.

His appeal comes amid efforts by  opposition leaders to consolidate their political formations ahead of the 2027 elections, with disagreements over coalition leadership and the selection of a joint presidential candidate exposing divisions within the alliance.

On November 8, Gachagua met Kalonzo and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i in Nairobi to address differences that had emerged following public exchanges between opposition figures over coalition-building and political mobilisation.

The meeting came amid concerns that the disagreements could weaken efforts to field a joint presidential candidate.

Speaking at the church service, Uhuru said Kenyans wanted to see opposition leaders put aside their differences and work towards a common purpose.

“Wanataka kuona tu hawa viongozi wetu wakishikana,” he said.

He added that his conversations with people outside political circles had convinced him that unity among opposition leaders was a concern among ordinary Kenyans.

“Nikitembea huko Gichagi kutafuta kanyama na kauji nasikia watu wameamua, shida ni umoja wa hawa watu,” Uhuru said.

Gachagua, who also addressed the gathering, pledged not to allow anything to come between him and the former President, recalling what he described as attempts to drive a wedge between them.

“Someone came between Uhuru Kenyatta and me to divide us, but God is greater. The devil has been defeated,” Gachagua said.

The DCP leader maintained that he would not allow anything to disrupt his relationship with Uhuru.

The former President reminded the leaders that only one person could occupy a political seat at a time, urging them to prioritise unity over individual ambitions.

“Unajua kiti inaweza kaliwa na mtu mmoja kwa wakati mmoja,” he remarked.

Uhuru said the country should focus on its future rather than remain preoccupied with past political disagreements.

“What has happened in the past is the past. What we must be concerned about as Kenyans is where we are going. What is the future? Through unity and strength of purpose,” he said.

He urged the opposition leaders to respond to public expectations by working together towards a prosperous and peaceful Kenya.

However, Uhuru cautioned that calls for peace would mean little without justice, arguing that fairness was necessary for lasting national stability.

“You can talk until the cows come home about peace, but there can be no peace without justice. So we must look for justice in order to ensure we have peace,” he said.

He maintained that his appeal was not about politics but the need for leaders to work together in the interests of the country. 

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Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Opposition Unity 2027 General Election Rigathi Gachagua
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