Koinange's firstborn son loses bid to appeal Sh30 billion estate ruling

Koinange family’s Sh30b inheritance battle suffers another legal setback. [Courtesy]

Former Minister Mbiyu Koinange’s eldest son, David Njunu, has lost yet another bid to challenge the High Court judgment that paved the way for the distribution of Sh30 billion wealth that had been in court for the last 45 years.

Njunu, who wanted the Court of Appeal to allow him to challenge Justice Aggrey Muchelule’s (now a Court of Appeal Judge) verdict, claimed that some of the wealth, including prime properties located in Lavington Muthangari, Kileleshwa, Muthaiga, Thirlestine (New Kiambaa Rima) and Dagoretti Karandini (Dagoretti Corner), had not been distributed and were allegedly transferred to third parties.