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How snails can make farmers money beyond food

By David Njaaga | Oct. 1, 2026
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African giant snails feed on cabbage leaves in a plastic tub. Farmers are being urged to sell their meat, shells and slime. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Farmers are being encouraged to turn snails into a source of income by selling their meat, shells and slime to the food, cosmetics and livestock industries.

The opportunity was showcased at the Nairobi International Trade Fair on Wednesday, September 30, where researchers from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) demonstrated how farmers can extract value from the often-overlooked creatures.

Anne Muthui from JKUAT’s Department of Horticulture and Food Security urged farmers to look beyond viewing snails as agricultural pests and consider them as a commercial enterprise.

She explained that a single snail can provide three products, each with a potential market.

“ For those who are not doing the red meat, we have another option of doing snails, which is a very good white meat, rich in protein, and also zinc and iron,” said Muthui.

The meat offers an alternative source of protein, while the slime has applications in the cosmetics industry.

Muthui said processors use snail slime in products such as soaps, creams, facial serums, body lotions and shower gels, creating a market for farmers who can supply the raw material.

The shell also has a use beyond the farm. Muthui explained that it contains calcium and can be processed and fortified for animal feed, including feed for laying hens and young chicks.

The three uses mean farmers can earn from different parts of the same snail rather than relying on meat alone.

JKUAT is using the trade fair to familiarise farmers with snail farming and demonstrate how value addition can create markets from agricultural resources that are often discarded or overlooked.

The initiative comes as farmers seek alternative enterprises that can generate income beyond conventional crops and livestock.

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Related Topics

Snail Farming JKUAT Alternative Income Snail Meat
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