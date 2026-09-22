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Kenyan banks becoming engine behind East Africa's economic growth

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 22, 2026
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Kenya’s largest bank by customers, Equity Group.[Courtesy]

Kenya’s economic growth is trailing its East African peers, raising questions about why the region’s largest economy has struggled to keep pace.

Several explanations are behind this, one being that Kenya is a lower-middle-income country, a stage at which countries can face slower growth as they transition from low-income to higher-income status.

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Related Topics

East Africa Community Kenyan Banks World Economic Forum East Africa Economic Growth
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