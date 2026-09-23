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KMA warns of rough seas, strong winds along Kenyan coast

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 23, 2026
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KMA cautions fishermen and coastal communities to take caution on adverse weather and dangerous sea conditions along the Kenyan coast between September and December 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has issued a public safety warning over anticipated adverse weather and dangerous sea conditions along the Kenyan coast between September and December 2026.

KMA cautions fishermen, boat operators, passengers and coastal communities to take heightened precautions.

In a notice dated September 21, KMA Director General CPA Omae Nyarandi said the expected conditions could include strong winds, rough seas, high waves, heavy rainfall and reduced visibility, creating risks for vessels and people undertaking activities at sea and along the coastline.

“The conditions may include strong winds, rough seas, high waves, heavy rainfall and reduced visibility which pose a risk to vessels and persons undertaking activities at sea and along the coastline,” Nyarandi said.

The maritime regulator warned that deteriorating conditions could expose fishermen, passengers and other sea users to accidents, particularly when vessels venture into the ocean during periods of rough weather.

The warning covers the period from September through December 2026, a period when coastal communities enter changing weather conditions which can affect maritime transport, fishing and other economic activities dependent on the Indian Ocean.

KMA urged members of the public to avoid venturing into the sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions, while calling on boat owners and operators to ensure their vessels are properly secured whether underway, moored or at anchor.

The authority also stressed the importance of safety equipment, directing that all passengers and crew wear life jackets while aboard vessels.

“Fisherfolk and other stakeholders should exercise extreme caution and postpone non-essential activities at sea when conditions deteriorate,” the authority said.

The advisory places particular emphasis on fishermen and other people whose livelihoods depend on the sea, asking them to closely monitor changing weather conditions before undertaking maritime activities.

For vessels already at sea, KMA advised operators to continuously monitor weather updates and proceed to safe shelter where necessary. 

The authority further called on coastal communities to remain alert to strong winds, high waves and heavy rainfall and to follow directions issued by relevant authorities.

The warning also highlights the danger posed by reduced visibility, which can make navigation more difficult and increase the risk of maritime incidents, particularly for smaller vessels operating close to the shoreline.

KMA urged the public to rely on official weather and maritime safety information from the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) and the maritime authority rather than taking unnecessary risks when conditions worsen.

The authority further asked members of the public to promptly report maritime incidents and emergencies to the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (RMRCC).

“Vessels already at sea should monitor weather updates and proceed to safe shelter where necessary,” KMA said.

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