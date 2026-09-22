How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth

Kenya’s economic growth is trailing its East African peers, raising questions about why the region’s largest economy has struggled to keep pace.
Several explanations are behind this, one being that Kenya is a lower-middle-income country, a stage at which countries can face slower growth as they transition from low-income to higher-income status.
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