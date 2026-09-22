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Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 22, 2026
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Eight students from Utumishi Girls High School appearing before the High Court this morning on the dock during the mention of their case where they are charged over the deaths of 16 fellow students. The case mention is before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera law courts , Nairobi on 1st July 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kibera High Court  yesterday denied bail to eight minors charged with murdering 16 students in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire.

In a detailed ruling rendered by Justice Diana Kavedza ordered the minors to remain in custody after finding that releasing them at this stage would pose a real risk of witness interference and harm to the children themselves.

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