Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines

By Stephen Ruto | Sep. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Michael Chesenge and his wife Tabitha admire an early maturing maize crop at their farm in Timboroa. They planted the new variety that matures in between three to four months after the initial crop wilted following months of dry spell. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Last month, when the Ministry of Agriculture announced the importation of 25 million bags of maize to cushion consumers against a poor harvest this season, Maurice Kimutai’s sights were firmly set on returning to the farm at the onset of El Niño rains.

Kimutai, a maize farmer in Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County, was planning to harvest a small quantity of maize that survived a devastating drought that wiped out three-thirds of his crop.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ministry of Agriculture Maize Shortage Maize Importation
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
36 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
National
By Nancy Gitonga
36 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
National
By Kamau Muthoni
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
By Kamau Muthoni 36 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
By Lewis Nyaundi 36 mins ago
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
By Stephen Ruto 36 mins ago
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
By Nancy Gitonga 36 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved