Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines

Michael Chesenge and his wife Tabitha admire an early maturing maize crop at their farm in Timboroa. They planted the new variety that matures in between three to four months after the initial crop wilted following months of dry spell. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Last month, when the Ministry of Agriculture announced the importation of 25 million bags of maize to cushion consumers against a poor harvest this season, Maurice Kimutai’s sights were firmly set on returning to the farm at the onset of El Niño rains.

Kimutai, a maize farmer in Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County, was planning to harvest a small quantity of maize that survived a devastating drought that wiped out three-thirds of his crop.