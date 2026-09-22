KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Dr. David Njengere before the National Assembly's Education Committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Meli.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is preparing to overhaul the way learning outcomes are assessed, with a new model seeking to track every learner from Grade Three to Grade Nine and establish why some children fall behind.

The proposed assessment model comes a decade after the rollout of the Competency Based Education(CBE) and would significantly change the way learners are traditionally measured learning, shifting the focus from national averages and examination scores to individual learners, schools and the conditions that influence their performance.