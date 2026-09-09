Ruto tests EAC trade pacts with foreign-owned businesses crackdown

Kenya’s move to shut down small businesses operated by foreign nationals is putting its binding commitments under the East African Community’s Common Market Protocol to the test, analysts have warned, and may expose the region’s largest economy to retaliatory measures that could harm Kenyan commercial interests across the bloc.
The Common Market Protocol, ratified by Kenya in 2010 and fully in force, commits partner states to five “freedoms” and two “rights”.
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