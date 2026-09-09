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How Kenyan SMEs can scale across Africa without losing control

By Lydiah Kiburu | Sep. 9, 2026
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A Kenyan small and medium enterprise (SME) celebrates its first order from a customer in another African country. The goods are delivered, payment is received, and the team is excited.

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