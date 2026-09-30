Lamu row clouds Sh2.2 trillion refinery project

The Sh2.2 trillion East African Oil Refinery project has run into land disputes that have long frustrated investments around the Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia (LAPSSET) corridor project, and other parts of the coast region.
Land disputes in Lamu and the coast stem from historical land tenure issues, a contested titling system, absentee landlords and squatters’ claims of ownership based on long-term occupation.
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