Lamu row clouds Sh2.2 trillion refinery project

A section of Lamu residents protests in Malindi over compensation and resettlement ahead of the Dangote refinery groundbreaking . [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

The Sh2.2 trillion East African Oil Refinery project has run into land disputes that have long frustrated investments around the Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia (LAPSSET) corridor project, and other parts of the coast region.

Land disputes in Lamu and the coast stem from historical land tenure issues, a contested titling system, absentee landlords and squatters’ claims of ownership based on long-term occupation.