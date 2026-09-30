Why MPs are furious with 'The Standard'

The Standard and KTN News face criticism from MPs following its voter registration exposé. [File, Courtesy]

Government-allied MPs yesterday turned their fire on The Standard and KTN News following the exposé on alleged irregular registration of Ugandan nationals as Kenyan voters at the Suam border in Trans Nzoia County, with some lawmakers calling for tougher action against the media, including possible restrictions on media freedom and even closure of the Standard Group.

The unprecedented attack on the media came as new details emerged from within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), with senior officers at the agency disputing its official account of the events surrounding the alleged interception of election-related materials at the border.