Court battles force TSC to restart search for substantive CEO

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Courtesy]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has restarted the search for a substantive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, more than a year after the exit of former boss Dr Nancy Macharia and following a legal battle that brought the previous recruitment process to a halt.

The commission has re-advertised the position in a fresh notice dated September 29, 2026, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply by October 30, 2026, at 5 pm.