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Tourism revenue climbs to Sh564 billion as visitor numbers surge

By David Njaaga | Aug. 14, 2026
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Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. [File,Standard]

Kenya’s tourism revenue climbed to Sh564 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, up from Sh224 billion four years earlier, according to new figures released by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Total tourism activity rose 51.8 per cent over the same period, from 5.21 million in 2021/22 to 7.91 million in 2025/26, the ministry said.

International arrivals more than doubled to 2.76 million from 1.21 million in 2021/22, while domestic bed nights increased from four million to 5.15 million.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano attributed the growth to expanded flight connectivity and targeted marketing under the Magical Kenya brand, saying the gains had reached “everyday Kenyans” through jobs and business opportunities across hospitality, transport and conservation.

“Our collective journey over the four years has radically revitalised Magical Kenya, delivering record-breaking tourism revenue and a surge in both international and domestic visitor arrivals,” Miano said.

The ministry linked the recovery to Kenya’s push into new tourism segments beyond wildlife safaris, including Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), cultural tourism, sports tourism and coastal tourism.

The figures mark a turnaround from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely affected international travel and hospitality businesses.

The ministry said it expects to sustain the growth by expanding Kenya’s tourism offering and increasing opportunities for communities to benefit from the sector.

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Related Topics

Tourism Revenue Rebecca Miano Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Domestic Tourism
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