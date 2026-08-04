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Kenya seeks deeper US investment in tourism, conservation

By David Njaaga | Aug. 4, 2026
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Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano poses for a photo with a United States delegation during talks on expanding cooperation in tourism and wildlife conservation. [Courtesy]

Kenya is pursuing wider cooperation with the United States in tourism and wildlife conservation as both countries explore fresh partnerships to support sustainable development.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano hosted an eight-member delegation from the US Congress Committee on Energy and Commerce at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where she outlined areas for collaboration, including tourism and infrastructure investment, wildlife conservation, sustainable land management and renewable energy.

"Kenya holds in highest esteem the US's continuing leading position as the leading tourist source market for over a decade," said Miano.

The delegation was led by committee chairman Rep Brett Guthrie of Kentucky.

It included Reps Troy Carter of Louisiana, Jay Obernolte of California, Julie Fedorchak of North Dakota, Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Cliff Bentz of Oregon, Russ Fulcher of Idaho and Craig Goldman, alongside about a dozen congressional and US Embassy staff.

Talks also covered proposed twinning and sister-city partnerships built around cultural and educational exchanges, along with development projects intended to benefit citizens of both nations.

Miano conferred the title of Tourism Goodwill Ambassadors for Kenya on the visiting lawmakers, a gesture she said reflected their potential role in promoting the country's tourism attractions.

She invited the delegation to the Maasai Mara to witness the annual wildebeest migration, an event that draws visitors from across the world and ranks among Kenya's most recognisable tourism experiences.

"I wish you a memorable visit to the Masai Mara as you experience the eighth wonder of the world, the annual wildebeest migration, as one of the many signature experiences of our truly Magical Kenya: The Origin of Wonder," said Miano.

The visit comes as Kenya works to position tourism as a central pillar of economic development, with officials seeking to broaden international partnerships and diversify revenue within the sector.

Discussions extended beyond tourism promotion to potential partnerships in infrastructure, conservation and renewable energy, areas officials say could underpin the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Miano said Kenya welcomed continued collaboration with the United States, describing the engagement as an opportunity to advance initiatives with tangible benefits for citizens of both countries.

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Related Topics

Rebecca Miano Kenya-US Tourism Cooperation US Congress Delegation Kenya Renewable Energy
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