Ruto's privatisation push boosts forex reserves to record $15.4b

Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi. Foreign exchange reserves serve as a critical financial safety net. [File, Standard]

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves surged to a record $15.4 billion (Sh1.99 trillion) in the week ended July 30, providing the country with 6.4 months of import cover, the apex bank said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the figure included proceeds from the government's partial divestiture of Safaricom.