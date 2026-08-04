Sh5.3b worth of medicines wasted in five years, ministry study shows

Medicines and medical commodities worth Sh5.3 billion expired or were damaged in Kenya over the past five years, even as chronic shortages of essential drugs in public hospitals forced patients to buy medicines from private pharmacies.
A Ministry of Health report shows the losses occurred between the 2020/21 and 2024/25 financial years, with the highest value of Sh2.4 billion recorded in 2022/23, followed by Sh1.2 billion in 2021/22.
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