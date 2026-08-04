Politicians face ballot ban over hate speech ahead of 2027 polls

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during the signing of the UN Elections support document in Nairobi on July 23, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Politicians engaging in hate speech, ethnic incitement and election-related violence risk being barred from contesting in the 2027 General Election as State agencies launched a coordinated crackdown to curb inflammatory political rhetoric ahead of the polls.

Political Parties Liaison Committee Chairperson Peter Misati warned that leaders found inciting Kenyans risk being disqualified from the ballot. "Some of the people you are seeing campaigning here will not see the ballot because they will be disqualified because of inciting Kenyans. We cannot allow this to continue and be business as usual," Misati said.