State suspends century-old Tata Chemicals Magadi, putting jobs at risk

The President William Ruto government has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining operations by Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, Africa's largest soda ash producer, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running regulatory dispute that threatens 600 direct jobs and hundreds of contractors who depend on the century-old trona mining operation at Lake Magadi.
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