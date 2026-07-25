New Digital platform launched to curb violence ahead of 2027 elections

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Members of the Administration Police Service and other security stakeholders are taken through the Early Warning and Early Response (EWER107) system, a digital platform, during its launch in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Police officers and civil society groups have launched a digital security platform to track early indicators of conflict and prevent violence before it escalates.

The Early Warning and Early Response (EWER107) System was developed by the Administration Police Service (APS) Peace COP Unit in partnership with human rights and governance organisation, Midrift Hurinet.

Formally rolled out across 14 Counties in Rift Valley, the platform aims to reduce violent incidents in security hotspots as the country gears toward the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during the launch, the Principal Deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Masoud Mwinyi highlighted the role of technology and partnerships in national security.

“This application will feed to many other applications meant to prevent and inform. We want to be a country that is not only responsive, but cares for its people,” Mwinyi said.

“This system is a product of strong collaboration between civil societies, peace promoters and the government for purposes of

Midrift Hurinet Chief Executive Officer Joseph Omondi said that the system will be pioneered in the 14 counties in the Rift before it can be rolled out in Nairobi and other regions.

“We started from Rift, and now we are moving to Nairobi and other regions. The effectiveness of this system will depend on responsiveness and technology has to work hand-in-hand with response, which is the accuracy of information, and the speed with which that information is acted upon.” Mr Omondi said.

“This app complements the work of police officers. It is a demonstration of what can be achieved when state and non-state actors work together,” he added.

He also called for the national institutionalisation and expansion of the system ahead of the upcoming election cycle, adding that it offers a critical opportunity to detect and prevent risks before violence occurs, thereby restoring public confidence.

Tabitha Ndanu, Head of the Peace COP Unit, noted that the digital upgrade significantly boosts operational capacity.

“Communities can now report what threatens their peace in real time. It increases our capability as officers to stem volatile situations, de-escalate threats, and save lives and property,” Ndanu said.

Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation Officer at Midrift Hurinet, Dr Leslie Rono, noted that the technological features of the platform, noting its origin and expansion over the years.

“Through this system, the public can even upload photos and videos on the app. It detects emerging issues and enables a multisectoral response depending on the nature of the incident.” Dr Rono said.

She explained that the system operates through a central digital Situation Room driven by a team of experts, supported by peace monitors deployed across all 14 counties in the Rift Valley to verify reports. Members of the public can report issues, such as hate speech, voter bribery, incitement, or protest infiltration, using the mobile app or by dialing the toll-free number 107 for free calls and SMS messages.

“In the Situation Room, we receive alerts, verify them, and direct them to the appropriate agencies.We verify these cases through several sources so that we do not act on rumors. We then escalate for action and the responses monitored to ensure the reported incident is being addressed,” Rono said.

Elizabeth Atieno, Peacebuilding and Conflict Transformation Platform Manager at ACT, emphasized the importance of proactive security models.

“The main challenge in peacebuilding is that incidents are reported after they happen, making it reactive rather than proactive. When an early warning system is working, it makes it easy to help the vulnerable and also salvage infrastructure, which is very expensive to replace,” she added.

Rift Valley Regional APS Commander Josephat Njeru highlighted that ground teams have spent months preparing for the rollout.

"We have been able to train peace monitors and officers in the last two years. This app will help in terms of early warnings and security,” Njeru said.

Representatives from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission affirmed that the system comes at a vital time ahead of 2027, urging the public to actively use the tool to report incidents early and prevent future tragedies.