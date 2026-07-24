Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Illicit alcohol makes up 60pc of Kenya's consumption, says industry lobby

By David Njaaga | Jul. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Illegal Chang'aa brewing on the river banks of Mathare Valley, Nairobi County. [File, Standard]

About 60 per cent of alcohol consumed in Kenya is illicit, the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) has said, warning that illegal trade remains a major challenge despite ongoing government crackdowns.

ABAK said multi-agency operations involving the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), law enforcement agencies and county governments had disrupted illegal manufacturing networks and seized counterfeit products.

The association noted that authorities in Nairobi seized illicit alcohol, counterfeit bottles, fake excise stamps and raw spirit valued at nearly Sh790 million during the 2025/26 financial year.

"Demonstrating illegal products continue to dominate the market despite the existing legal and regulatory framework," ABAK said in a statement yesterday.

The lobby welcomed recent government measures under the Finance Act, 2026, including the reduction of excise duty on Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to Sh80 per litre and the implementation of the Excise Duty (Remission of Excise Duty) Regulations, 2026.

ABAK said the reforms could help reduce market distortions that give illegal manufacturers an advantage and encourage cross-border smuggling.

"Effective enforcement must be complemented by fiscal policies that remove incentives for illegal trade, stronger border controls, enhanced ethanol traceability, consumer awareness initiatives and consistent implementation of existing laws governing the manufacture, distribution and sale of alcohol," the association noted.

The association said illicit operators had adopted new methods including counterfeit packaging, fake excise stamps, recycled bottles, online distribution channels and hidden production sites.

ABAK called for closer cooperation between government agencies, regulators and legitimate alcohol manufacturers to strengthen efforts against illegal trade.

The association said it would continue supporting measures to prevent underage drinking and promote responsible alcohol consumption while protecting consumers and legitimate businesses.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Iliicit Alcohol Government Crackdowns Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya Extra Neutral Alcohol
.

Latest Stories

Meet Gen Moses Ali; the man who told Nubi commnity's story
Meet Gen Moses Ali; the man who told Nubi commnity's story
The Nairobian
By Mbugua Ngunjiri
19 mins ago
Ruto seeks permanent internship framework for graduates
National
By Mike Kihaki
21 mins ago
Marriage won't win votes, MP Kimaiyo tells rivals
The Nairobian
By Wycliff Kipsang
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Didmus: Why I quit military for national politics
By Juliet Omelo 56 mins ago
Didmus: Why I quit military for national politics
Webston Kimani: Delivery guy who rode to riches
By Silas Nyamweya 4 hrs ago
Webston Kimani: Delivery guy who rode to riches
From pulpit to police cell: Inside Bishop Ng'ang'a's love scandal
By Silas Nyamweya 4 hrs ago
From pulpit to police cell: Inside Bishop Ng'ang'a's love scandal
The reality of looming health crisis as CoG, Ministry trade blame
By Stecy Atieno and Ali Abdi 7 hrs ago
The reality of looming health crisis as CoG, Ministry trade blame
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved