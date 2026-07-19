Lamu residents demand transparency in proposed Sh2.2 trillion oil refinery

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A section of the oil lines connecting Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited to various oil marketers in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Leaders and residents from Lamu have called for transparency in the proposed Sh2.2 trillion oil refinery project linked to Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, saying so far the deal has been shrouded in secrecy.

They also said the government's delay in making public the information on the project has led to anxiety and speculation about its possible effects on the environment and whether they will benefit from the investment.

However, community spokesman, Omar Sharif, said residents were not opposed to the investment but wanted full participation in decision-making and a fair share of the economic opportunities from the project.

Sharif said that there is fear among the locals that they will be shortchanged.

He claimed residents heard about the project from social media channels and want the government to come clean because it has not denied the reports circulating for the past two weeks.

Sharif said the refinery will possibly be close to the sea, and their fears as fishers are whether there will be effective measures to protect traditional fishing grounds from oil pollution.

Addressing Lamu residents in Mombasa, Sharif noted that the refinery is expected to create about 6,000 jobs, urging the government and investors to reserve 70 per cent of the positions, or 4,200 jobs, for the indigenous.

"We are not against this project. We welcome development, but the people of Lamu must be involved in every major discussion. Out of the 6,000 jobs expected, at least 70 per cent should go to the indigenous people of Lamu," he said.

Lamu County civil engineer David Jomeli revealed that the refinery will be built on Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) land behind Lamu Port.

Jomeli assured that there is enough land behind Lamu Port to accommodate the Sh2.2 trillion oil refinery project linked to Dangote.

He said the plan to have the refinery in Lamu is being finalised. “The plan to construct the oil refinery in Lamu is on, and we will soon be meeting stakeholders to chart the way forward,” said Jomeli.

Sharif said that beyond employment, the community expects the investment to transform the county through improved infrastructure, including better schools, hospitals and other public amenities.

Sharif expalined countries that have successfully developed their oil sectors, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, had used such investments to improve the lives of their citizens, adding that Lamu should enjoy similar benefits.

He cited lessons from the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project, saying local residents were not adequately involved despite the project's impact on their livelihoods.

"This project is worth Sh2.2 trillion. We appeal to President William Ruto to engage directly with the people of Lamu so that they can also enjoy the fruits of this investment," he said.

A resident, Athman Abubakar welcomed the project but stressed that inclusive leadership would be critical to its success.

Abubakar urged the government to fully involve the community in all policy and implementation processes to ensure residents understand and benefit from the investment.

"We are happy that such a project is coming to our county, but there must be responsible leadership and inclusivity so that everyone understands the benefits and participates in decision-making," he said.

A local youth leader, Mohammad Talib, described the refinery as one of the largest investments in Kenya's history but cautioned that development should not come at the expense of the people who have safeguarded the land for generations.

Talib proposed that 70 per cent of all employment opportunities, whether skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled, be allocated to indigenous residents.

He also urged investors to prioritise local businesses in procurement, supplies, transport and logistics linked to the refinery.

"Development should not come at the expense of the people who have protected this land. Local people must get priority in jobs, business opportunities and contracts arising from this project," Talib said.

Talib further proposed that all engagement between investors and the local community be coordinated through a single trusted community representative to ensure consistency and accountability.

A resident, Haula Issah welcomed the project but warned against repeating the mistakes made during the Lapsset project, where many local residents received training but were ultimately left without employment.

"We do not want this project to end like LAPSSET, where many young people were trained but never got jobs. This time we want the community to benefit," she said.

The leaders said they remain supportive of the proposed refinery but insisted that meaningful community participation, local employment and equitable sharing of benefits would determine whether the project earns lasting public support in Lamu.