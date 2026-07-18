Why public servants have less than a month to update pension records

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Public servants given until August 14 to update pension records [File]

Government has directed all public servants to update their records with the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) by August 14, 2026, in the latest step towards modernising pension administration.

In a circular signed by Principal Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development Dr Jane Imbunya, all PSSF members are expected to update their personal information and beneficiary details through the PSSF Member Self-Service Portal or the PSSF Mobile Application.

The circular was addressed to Ministries, State Departments, Constitutional Commissions, Independent Offices, County Public Service Boards and County Governments.

The exercise is expected to streamline pension administration and accelerate the processing of retirement benefits supported by a new Pension Administration System (PAS), a digital platform developed by PSSF to deliver faster, more transparent and more efficient pension services.

The registration exercise targets 529,635 members drawn from across the public service, including 332,950 teachers under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), 120,084 officers in the disciplined services, 60,322 employees in Ministries, Departments, Constitutional Commissions and Agencies (MDCAs), and 16,279 county government employees.

PSSF Chief Executive Jonah Aiyabei said updating member records is critical to the success of the pension reforms and the delivery of efficient retirement services.

“By updating their records, public servants will enable quicker processing of retirement benefits, reduce administrative delays, improve data integrity, allow members to access pension services seamlessly through digital channels and ensure that the right benefits reach the right beneficiaries at the right time,” he said.

Under the new system, members can access their pension statements in real time, monitor contributions, view projected retirement benefits, update beneficiary nominations and personal details and initiate and track pension claims remotely.

The platform also features a Sponsor Portal that enables employer institutions to submit payroll information, contribution schedules and member data electronically, significantly improving efficiency and accountability in pension administration.

Dr Aiyabei said the Pension Administration System marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to digitise pension administration and restore dignity to retirees through faster, more accessible and transparent services.

“It will provide our members with real-time access to their pension information, enable seamless engagement with the Fund and support a fully digital, paperless pension administration process. Ultimately, our goal is to restore dignity in old age by ensuring every public servant receives timely and efficient pension services,” he said.