County workers' pension at risk in Sh2 billion Lapfund real estate mess

The Auditor General has flagged irregular contract changes and project delays that risk the loss of Sh2 billion at the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund).
In a new report, the Auditor General has pointed to unauthorised increases in project costs and overpayments across two multi-billion-shilling real estate developments in Kisumu and Nairobi, raising questions on what could be irregular payments that bypassed standard procurement laws.
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