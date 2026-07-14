County workers' pension at risk in Sh2 billion Lapfund real estate mess

Auditor General raises concern over financial irregularities at Lapfund.[File, Standard]

The Auditor General has flagged irregular contract changes and project delays that risk the loss of Sh2 billion at the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund).

In a new report, the Auditor General has pointed to unauthorised increases in project costs and overpayments across two multi-billion-shilling real estate developments in Kisumu and Nairobi, raising questions on what could be irregular payments that bypassed standard procurement laws.