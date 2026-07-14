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County workers' pension at risk in Sh2 billion Lapfund real estate mess

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 14, 2026
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 Auditor General  raises concern over financial irregularities at Lapfund.[File, Standard]

The Auditor General has flagged irregular contract changes and project delays that risk the loss of Sh2 billion at the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund).

In a new report, the Auditor General has pointed to unauthorised increases in project costs and overpayments across two multi-billion-shilling real estate developments in Kisumu and Nairobi, raising questions on what could be irregular payments that bypassed standard procurement laws.

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Related Topics

Procurement Irregularities Public Procurement Public investment Project Cost Escalation
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