Paper vs property: Why the high net-worth are abandoning real estate

The debut of private capital pooling investments such as the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) have made the super-rich shy away from real estate, a new report shows.
Kenya’s dollar millionaires’ investments are now tilted towards such securities and other similar debt instruments as they target liquidity and higher returns.
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