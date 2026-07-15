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Paper vs property: Why the high net-worth are abandoning real estate

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 15, 2026
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Knight Frank CEO Mark Dunford giving his presentation during a media briefing on Wealth and Investment Trends in Kenya on July 14,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The debut of private capital pooling investments such as the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) have made the super-rich shy away from real estate, a new report shows.

Kenya’s dollar millionaires’ investments are now tilted towards such securities and other similar debt instruments as they target liquidity and higher returns.

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