KETRACO unveils Sh65b new PPP proposal for high-voltage power lines

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New high-voltage power lines set to boost Kenya’s electricity supply. [Courtesy]

Five high-voltage electricity transmission lines will be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) at a cost of between Sh50 billion and Sh65 billion, if approved by the public.

Yesterday, Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) disclosed that a consortium of three firms has submitted proposals for the projects.

KETRACO said the consortium comprises Pabari Investment Limited, ENCOMM Power Rental Solutions Limited and AEE Power Ventures S.L.

In a public notice, Ketraco said it has opened the landmark projects under PPP to public scrutiny to ensure mandatory public security and public participation.

The four strategic transmission projects are part of KETRACO’s Transmission Master Plan 2025–2044. It comes barely a year after plans by the Adani Group to finance five transmission lines hit a snag.

If approved, the new high-voltage power lines and substations in Mutomo, Voi, Taveta, Maralal and Kilgoris would improve grid reliability and expand electricity access.

KETRACO said the proposals are part of efforts to explore alternative financing models for expanding the country’s transmission infrastructure.

The proposed projects include the 70-kilometre 132kV Mutomo-Makindu transmission line, which will involve a 220kV Kiambere-Rabai LILO segment.

The line is expected to improve electricity supply reliability and extend the high-voltage network to Mutomo. The project is projected to be complete in the 2029/30 financial year.

The second project is the Voi 400/132kV substation and a 132kV intertie to the existing network that is expected to be completed in the 2030/31 financial year.

This project would reinforce the 132kV system along the Mombasa-Nairobi transport corridor and improve the reliability of power supply.

In the notice, KETRACO also plans to develop the 110-kilometre Voi-Taveta 132kV transmission line and its other components. This line would extend the 132kV network to Taveta, which is currently facing frequent power outages.

Currently, the area is supplied via lengthy 33kV lines, necessitating the establishment of a new 132/33kV substation in Taveta.

Meanwhile, the proposed projects include the 150-kilometre Rumuruti-Maralal 132kV transmission line, which will extend the network to Maralal, which currently depends on long 33kV lines.

The project will also involve the establishment of a new 132/33kV substation at Maralal and is scheduled for completion in 2029/30.

The fifth project is the 50-kilometre Sotik-Kilgoris 132kV transmission line, which will extend the high-voltage network to Kilgoris. A 132/33kV substation will be established in Kilgoris.

The Sotik-Kilgoris project is expected to be completed in the 2028/29 financial year, states KETRACO.

The company said the estimated cost of the projects is preliminary and based on the scope shared by the private proponents.

“The final cost will be determined after a transparent and competitive price discovery process for engineering, procurement and construction costs,” it said.

The company added that detailed Resettlement Action Plan reports based on the final route alignment will also inform land and wayleave costs before the projects proceed.

“These, including any other related project costs, shall be subjected to affordability and value for money assessments at the end of the project development report (PDR) phase,” KETRACO said.

“The same will be trued up at financial close, and only projects that meet the affordability and value for money criteria as required by the PPP Act, cap 2021, shall be considered for further processing.”

The proposed developments will involve KETRACO, project-affected persons, local and host communities, and national and county governments.

Others are the National Treasury, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, and other agencies that deal with energy and petroleum.

Other stakeholders identified include the Water Resources Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning and other professional bodies.

KETRACO said the proposals will undergo the required statutory processes, including evaluation, project development activities, stakeholder engagement and negotiations.

It said that public disclosure does not amount to approval of the proposals, saying they will only proceed in line with the PPP Act, 2021, and other applicable laws.

KETRACO invited other private parties interested in submitting similar proposals for any of the projects to submit written expressions of interest within 21 days.