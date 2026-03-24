How Ketraco lost Sh1 billion in row with Spanish firm

Ketraco engineers conducting maintenance works. [File, Standard]

The Commercial Court in Nairobi has ordered government-owned electricity transmission company, Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) to provide a Sh1 billion bank guarantee before its 17 bank accounts are unfrozen in its Sh10 billion payout dispute with Spanish company, Instalaciones Inabensa.

Justice Peter Mulwa also ordered Inabensa’s Kenya representative, CA Infraestructuras T & I SLU, to formally file its application for the Kenyan court to recognise Inabensa’s insolvency proceedings filed before the Spanish Court, and an appointment as the foreign representative within 21 days.